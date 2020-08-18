White House: No agreement to sell arms to UAE in peace deal

WH official denies reports Israel-UAE includes secret clause by which the US will sell advanced weapons such as the F-35 to the UAE.

A White House official responded Tuesday to reports that the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) contains a clause by which the US agreed to sell arms to the UAE. The official stated that there is no such clause in the agreement, Walla news commentator Barak Ravid reported.

Among the many reports that have been circulating is one that was published in the Yediot Aharonot newspaper, claiming that the security establishment was not updated on a special clause in the peace agreement with the UAE that authorizes the United States to sell advanced weaponry to the Emirates.

The White House denial follows a denial by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that Israel had agreed to the US providing the UAE with advanced weapons.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu said that Israel does not support the sale of top-tier American military aircraft, such as the F-35 stealth fighter, to the UAE even after the Abraham Accords are signed.

“The historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates did not include Israel's consent to any arms deal whatsoever between the United States and the UAE,” the statement reads.

Prime Minister Netanyahu blamed 'left-wing media' for spreading 'fake news' about the agreement.

“It seems that for many on the left wing and in the media, it’s hard to see an Israeli Prime Minister from the right wing bringing true peace,” he said. “Peace for peace, and not land for peace. So what do they do? They create fake news.".