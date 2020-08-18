Man dies of COVID-19 30 days after his father

Prominent member of Belz Hasidic movement in Ashdod succumbs to coronavirus soon after losing his father and uncle to the disease.

Rabbi David Oberlander, one of the leading figures of the Belz Hasidic movement in Ashdod, died at the Ichilov Hospital from the coronavirus. He was only 38 years old.

Rabbi Oberlander contracted the virus about two months ago and was hospitalized at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod. After his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to Ichilov Hospital, where he was put on a ventilator.

His condition deteriorated even further over the last day, during which doctors fought to save his life. However, he died Tuesday.

Rabbi Oberlander died exactly 30 days after his father, Rabbi Moshe Yosef Oberlander, also died from the coronavirus, and two weeks after the disease claimed the life of his uncle, Rabbi Yechiel Oberlander.

Rabbi Oberlander leaves behind a wife and six children. A month and a half ago his eldest son celebrated his bar mitzvah.