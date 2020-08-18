Israel, Ukraine issue joint statement on Rosh Hashanah in Uman

Governments ask Jewish pilgrims not to travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Israeli and Ukrainian governments issued the following joint statement on the annual Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman this year.

Under the initiative of the President of Ukraine, V. Zelensky, Rosh Hashanah acquired in Ukraine the status of a national holiday. This carries significance beyond domestic affairs.

At the same time, the epidemiological situation in Ukraine and Israel as well as in the world in general, unfortunately, does not allow us to traditionally commemorate the holiday this year.

Following the recommendations and warnings of the Ministries of Health of Ukraine and Israel, we urge all pilgrims who have planned or are planning to take part in this year’s Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Ukraine to refrain from visiting the city of Uman due to the threatening epidemiological situation.

However, to those who decide to visit Uman, we would like to stress that current restrictions are applied to all public events during quarantine and will be strictly enforced.

The governments of the two states jointly care for the public health and safety of their citizens.

We hope for understanding and sincerely believe that next year we will be able to celebrate Rosh Hashanah and other holidays together without any restrictions.