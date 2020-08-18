Ofir Akunis: 'Chance of elections is 50/50'

Likud minister Ofir Akunis says final deal with UAE may be signed in September, no one can know whether there will be new elections.

Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) spoke Tuesday about the recent agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Akunis said, "There are a few things that are not yet final, for instance, the fact that we are not yet sure exactly when and what will be included in the agreement."

"In my estimation, it will be signed sometime during September, in Washington," he added.

However, he said, sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is not yet off the table.

"Sovereignty will happen," he promised, blaming Blue and White officials for trying to put the brakes on the process.

When asked about whether elections would be held in the near future, Okunis said, "Yesterday we took a big and important step towards preventing elections, with the law that extends the option to pass a budget."

"If I would need to take a bet, this morning, whether the Knesset will dissolve next Monday, then I can tell you it's a perfect 50/50. Meaning, it's not clear that we're going to dissolve, but it's not completely clear that we are going to dissolve. Until next Monday evening, I estimate that no one will know how it will play out."

According to the coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White, if a budget is not approved by August 24, the Knesset will be automatically dissolved. Currently, some MKs are pushing a bill to delay that deadline by three months, in an attempt to provide the government with an opportunity to pass a budget and prevent a fourth round of elections.