Yamina MK: Netanyahu did not fulfill his election promise

MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) spoke with Arutz Sheva on Monday about the re-launching of the Land of Israel lobby in the Knesset.

"The lobby creates an agenda and is vigilant. The Land of Israel is not on hold. When we have a feeling that reality is deceptive, we are talking about a much more dangerous situation. We will have to keep our eyes open, watch the moves that occur and warn of problematic moves," he said.

Sofer also commented on the implications of Israel’s agreement with the UAE, saying, "I am not complaining about the agreement with the Emirates, I am only pointing out that the Prime Minister used it as a means to back down from the same 'sovereignty'. I do not call the Deal of the Century a move to apply sovereignty because the Palestinians also receive sovereignty [as part of that plan]. Netanyahu did not fulfill his election promise."

"With the right work, Prime Minister Netanyahu could have pushed and applied pressure in the direction of sovereignty and something loosened up along the way. We did not see the sharpness and determination as they were expressed when the plan was unveiled," concluded Sofer.