Watch: Explosive attached to balloons neutralized

At least 19 fires broke out in southern Israel Monday as a result of incendiary balloons launched by terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The majority of the fires were small, but several of the fires caused widespread damage.

In addition to incendiary devices, Hamas and other terrorist organizations are also attaching explosive devices to the balloons they launch over the border.

Today, security forces neutralized an explosive which was attached to a bundle of balloons which had landed near Kibbutz Nahal Oz.