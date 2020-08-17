Jared Kushner: The first time Israel has agreed to a map of a Palestinian state

President's son-in-law says PA has a chance to return to the negotiating table, US "trusts" Israel not to unilaterally apply annexation.

Jared Kushner, adviser and son-in-law to US President Donald Trump addressed the peace agreement he helped broker between Israel and the United Arab Emirates Monday.

Addressing Israeli reporters, Kushner said that "Israel has made a very generous proposal for the establishment of a Palestinian state, including an exchange of territories. The understanding that this is the situation has enabled the breakthrough that led to the current agreement."

"The president laid out his vision for peace in January this year ... and this is the first map ever agreed to by one of the parties publicly put out in a peace negotiation. We got Israel to agreed to negotiate on the basis of the process of division, they agreed to the map and agreed to move forward on a Palestinian state. This was a major breakthrough that changed the view of a lot of people in the region about Israel's seriousness to actually make concessions to resolve this longstanding conflict," Kushner said, adding the countries in the region also questioned why the Palestinian Authority boycotted the economic conference in Bahrain.

"There is a generous offer of a state state and an exchange of territories, and we offer the Palestinians a return to the table," he said

When asked how the US would make certain that Israel does not unilaterally annex any territory, Kushner said, "We have built a very strong system of trust with Israel. They have agreed with us that they will not advance annexation. The focus now must be on the peace agreement if we want to build good relations between Israel and the Arab countries."

''There is an existing situation that cannot be ignored. Israelis live there, Israel controls these territories and this situation is not going to change. We have confidence in them that they will not promote annexation unilaterally," he added.