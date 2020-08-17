Palestinian Arab man shot at Jerusalem crossing

Arab man who did not heed security instructions at north Jerusalem checkpoint shot in the leg before officers found he was deaf.

A Palestinian Arab man was shot and wounded in the leg by Israeli security personnel at the Kalandia crossing on Jerusalem’s northern border Monday morning, after he failed to obey instructions from security guards operating the checkpoint.

The man raised the suspicions of guards at the Kalandia crossing when he approached the vehicle crossing point by foot, and did not obey instructions from officers on the scene.

After repeatedly urging the man to halt, shots were fired and the man was wounded in the leg, suffering light-to-medium wounds.

A search revealed the man was not carrying any concealed weapons.

It was later found that the wounded man is deaf, and was unable to hear the instructions from the security guards.

The Border Police released a statement shortly afterwards on the incident.

“A short time ago civilian security guards operating the Kalandia crossing spotted a suspicious man who approached the vehicle crossing, an area which is prohibited for pedestrians. The guards called to him a number of times to stop, and after this did not happen, they performed an arrest operation on the suspect, which included opening fire on him, which resulted in the man being lightly-to-moderately wounded in the lower body.”

“The suspect is in his 60s and was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center. From an initial investigation he is apparently hearing and speech impaired.”