US surpasses 170,000 coronavirus deaths

The United States surpassed 170,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.

Deaths rose by 483 on Sunday, with Florida, Texas and Louisiana, leading the rise in fatalities, the tally found.

The United States has at least 5.4 million confirmed cases in total of the novel coronavirus, the highest in the world and likely an undercount as the country still has not ramped up testing to the recommended levels.

Cases are falling in most states except for Hawaii, South Dakota and Illinois.

Public health officials and authorities are concerned about a possible fall resurgence in cases amid the start of the flu season, which will likely exacerbate efforts to treat the coronavirus.

Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield warned in an interview with Web MD that the United States may be in for its “worst fall” if the public does not follow health guidelines.

Worldwide there are at least 21.5 million coronavirus cases and over 765,000 confirmed deaths, according to Reuters. The United States remains the global epicenter of the virus, with around a quarter of the cases and deaths.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced the US government will purchase 100 million doses of Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine, which is currently in late-stage human trials.

Moderna separately said the deal for its vaccine, mRNA-1273, is worth $1.53 billion and will give the federal government the option to purchase up to 400 million additional doses.

Previously, Trump estimated that a vaccine for coronavirus may be produced ahead of the US presidential election on November 3.

Asked by radio talk show host Geraldo Rivera whether a vaccine could come by the election, Trump said, "I think in some cases, yes, possible before. But right around that time."

Trump added that the vaccine would be ready "sooner than the end of the year. Could be much sooner."