Poll: Israelis prefer peace deal with UAE over sovereignty

More than three-quarters of Israelis prefer reaching peace agreement with UAE to applying sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.

The vast majority of Israelis prefer signing a peace agreement normalizing relations with the United Arab Emirates to applying Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, a new poll shows.

According to the poll, which was conducted by the Direct Polls agency, when asked which move they would prefer if forced to choose between them, 76.7% of Israelis said they would rather the government reach a peace agreement with the UAE, compared to just 16.5% who said they preferred applying sovereignty, while 3.1% said neither, and 3.7% said they did not know.

Even among right-wing voters, nearly two-thirds (64.1%) said they preferred a peace agreement and normalized relations with the UAE to implementing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s sovereignty plan.

Just 27.9% of rightist voters said they preferred the sovereignty plan to peace with the UAE. A further 1.6% responded that they preferred neither step, while 6.4% said they did not know.