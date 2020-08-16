Shaked: We believe Trump, there will be no sovereignty

Former Justice Minister says her party will not be used as a political tool in the negotiations between Likud and Blue and White.

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) rejected the attempts by Prime Minister Netanyahu to say that the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is still on the agenda despite his agreement not to go ahead with such a move in the peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"When Netanyahu decided to form a coalition with Blue and White and throw out Yamina, I told everyone who asked me that there would probably be no sovereignty," Shaked said in an interview with Kan Bet Sunday morning.

"I believe the president of the United States and his son-in-law who said sovereignty was off the table," she added.

"The prime minister has chosen to give up sovereignty in exchange for normalizing relations with the Emirates. It should be put on the table - with the pros and the cons.

In Shaked's opinion, Netanyahu should have gone ahead with applying sovereignty even if it meant a deal with the UAE would not have been reached at this time. "Applying sovereignty, certainly with the support of American government - could have been a one-time opportunity."

Shaked also spoke about the budget crisis, noting that her party is not part of the internal coalition debate and will not agree to hear proposals to join the coalition that she believes are only intended to improve the Likud's positions against Blue and White.

"Netanyahu and Gantz are preparing for an agreement, and one of them will fold. There will probably be a biennial budget, so I do not intend to be a tool in the negotiations between them. The prime minister and defense minister cannot take the State of Israel hostage in this political conflict."