Gilad Erdan: 'Security Council has failed at protecting peace and security'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the United Nations Security Council's decision to reject a US proposal to extend a 13-year-old arms embargo on Iran.

Out of 15 Security Council members, only the US and the Dominican Republic supported the embargo, while Russia and China opposed it and the others, including Britain, France, and Germany, abstained.

"Iran's aggression and terror threaten peace in the region and in the entire world," Netanyahu said. "Instead of opposing the sale of weapons, the Security Council encourages it. We will continue to act in close cooperation with the US and countries in the region in order to stop the Iranian aggression."

"The State of Israel will continue to act with all its might against anyone who attempts to undermine its security."

Gilad Erdan, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, slammed the decision, saying: "The Council's opposition to the extension of the weapons embargo on Iran is a disgrace."

"Instead of allowing the murderous terror regime in Tehran to equip itself with lethal weapons, the Security Council should have placed paralyzing sanctions on it. The Council has failed at its task of protecting peace and security, and its decision will lead to the erosion of stability in the Middle East and the entire world."