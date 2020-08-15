EU welcomes Israel-UAE agreement, calls for two-state solution

EU foreign policy spokeswoman: We are ready to work on the resumption of the negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

The European Union on Friday welcomed the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to establish ties and restated its support for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

"The normalization will be at the benefit of both. It is important both for them and for the regional stability. Both countries are our partners," EU foreign policy spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told reporters, according to AFP.

"And, of course, as the EU, you know very well that we are committed to a two-state solution. And we are, of course, ready to work on the resumption of the negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians," she added.

In the Israel-UAE agreement, dubbed the Abraham Accords and announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday, Israel pledged to suspend its planned application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, welcomed the agreement and tweeted, "Suspending annexation is positive step, plans should now be abandoned altogether. EU hopes for resumed Israeli-Palestinian negotiations on two-state solution based on international agreed parameters."

Borrell has been vocal about his opposition to Israel’s plans to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. Previously, he warned that “annexation would inevitably have significant consequences for the close relationship we currently enjoy with Israel."

While Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu insisted that the agreement with the UAE did not mark the end of his sovereignty plan, but is merely a temporary delay, Trump told reporters that the move was “off the table”.

“Israel agreed not to annex parts of the West Bank. It is more than taking it off the table – they agreed not to do it. This is a very smart concession by Israel. It is off the table now,” he told reporters at the White House.

