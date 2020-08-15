Danon: A historic opportunity to apply sovereignty was missed

Outgoing UN Ambassador: I believe that in the future we will find the courage and determination to carry out a move of sovereignty.

The outgoing Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said on Friday he welcomes the agreement with the United Arab Emirates but regrets the decision to postpone the application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

"I welcome the historic achievement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. In recent years, as Israel's ambassador to the UN, I collaborated several times behind the scenes with the United Arab Emirates delegation and even made an official visit there. Together, we worked for the common interests of the two countries,” he said.

“I welcome the making of the relationship open and formal, and I sincerely hope that the signing of the agreement on the normalization of the relationship will lead us to a ‘full-fledged’ peace agreement between the parties," continued Danon.

"Unfortunately, along with the important move, a historic opportunity was missed to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. As a member of the national camp who believes in our right in the Land of Israel, I believe that in the future we will find the courage and determination to carry out a move of sovereignty. At the end of the day, this is a decision of the Israeli government and not of anyone else."

