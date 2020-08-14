A spiritual giant who connected with everyone

The 800th historic Walter’s World show, dedicated to the memory of Rabbi Adin Even Israel Steinsaltz.

More than: Sixteen Years on Israel National Radio Arutz Sheva and 800 weekly broadcasts of Walter’s World.

This program: Brings the recording of Walter’s historic interview with Rabbi Adin Even Israel Steinsaltz, exploring the life, times and psyche of this great man, in fact what makes him tick. Not to be missed.

And: A report of the 80th Birthday party of Rabbi Steinsaltz in 2017, with a keynote speech by the eminent Rabbi and scholar Jonathan Sacks, Emeritus Chief Rabbi of the British Commonwealth, which is truly a classic of our time.

Plus: Ending in a lighter vein, Walter is schmoozing with singing star Avraham Fried who provided the entertainment at the birthday party.