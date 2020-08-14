Yariv Levin explains freezing of sovereignty move

Important steps that Trump has taken for Israel obligated us to accept his position and suspend the application of sovereignty.

The agreement with the United Arab Emirates is a historic political achievement. This is a great victory for our political path and for the path led by Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Peace out of power, peace out of a genuine will of both sides, peace that does not depend on arrangements of surrendering to the Palestinians and concessions on parts of the homeland.

For the past year and a half, I have been a partner to Prime Minister Netanyahu's enormous effort to bring about American recognition of our sovereignty over large areas in Judea and Samaria. All along we have emphasized that the move requires American recognition and consent.

We were close to succeeding in this, except that US President Trump chose to seize the opportunity that has been created for a historic peace agreement, which many in the world support, over recognizing the application of sovereignty, which unfortunately the loud resistance to it received much backing from important and dear right-wing elements.

I am full of appreciation and thanks to President Trump for a series of unparalleled important steps he has taken for Israel. After recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and transferring the American embassy to it, after vetoing every decision against Israel at the UN, after recognizing our sovereignty in the Golan and the legality of Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria and leaving the nuclear agreement with Iran – the minimum that can be done is to accept his position and suspend at this time the application of sovereignty.

The immense effort invested in promoting the application of sovereignty has not been in vain. The infrastructure that has been laid down will serve as a basis for completing the move. There is no room for despair and we must continue to act resolutely until we exercise our sovereignty. It is important that all the forces that believe in our right to the entire land unite for this purpose. Because only in cohesion and faith can we succeed.