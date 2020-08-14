Trump: Israel agreed not to apply sovereignty

US President speaks about Netanyahu's decision to cancel sovereignty plan in order to allow for historic agreement with UAE.

US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday that Israel agreed not to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria as part of the historic agreement to normalize ties with the United Arab Emirates.

“Israel agreed not to annex parts of the West Bank. It is more than taking it off the table – they agreed not to do it. This is a very smart concession by Israel. It is off the table now,” he said.

Trump described the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates as “the biggest breakthrough since the peace agreement between Israel and Egypt.”

“I think the Palestinians, even if they do not say so, want to be part of the peace with Israel, and they will come now when they see strong countries signing an agreement with Israel.”

Speaking before Trump was US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who said, "It is impossible to make peace in the region and apply sovereignty at the same time. We put peace at the top of our priorities over annexation."