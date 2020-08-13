Bennett: Netanyahu missed a once-in-a-century opportunity

Yamina leader welcomes peace agreement with UAE, says sovereignty will come from source other than Netanyahu.

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu for agreeing to postpone applying Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

"First, I congratulate Bennett on the historic agreement with the United Arab Emirates. I welcome the agreement that will put an official stamp to the good relations that exist with the United Arab Emirates, and thank President Trump for his consistent acts on behalf of the State of Israel," Bennett began.

"Tonight, I congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zaid on his leadership. "Israel has a lot to contribute to the region and it is good that relations between the two countries are no longer hostage to Palestinian intransigence," he said.

"However," he added, "it is unfortunate that Netanyahu missed a once-in-a-century opportunity to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, Ma'ale Adumim, Beit El and the rest of the Israeli settlements."

"It is tragic that Netanyahu did not seize the moment, and did not muster the courage to apply sovereignty to even an inch of the Land of Israel, but sovereignty over the territories of our homeland will still come from somewhere else," Bennett declared.

Topaz Luk, Prime Minister Netanyahu's social media adviser, promised that sovereignty would still be applied "at the right time."

"For people with a short memory: Prime Minister Netanyahu is the one who fought and stood for years in front of an American administration that said 'not a single brick' and promoted together with President Trump full recognition of our homeland. In short: "The Prime Minister brings peace and will also bring sovereignty at the right time,'" Luk wrote on Twitter.