The skies open: These are the countries Israelis can fly to

Coronavirus Cabinet approves first group of countries Israel can fly to and return from without going into isolation when they return.

The Coronavirus Cabinet decided Thursday night that Israeli citizens will be able to fly to Greece, Croatia and Bulgaria, without the obligation of entering isolation when they land back in Israel.

The Cabinet will examine of adding Cyprus and Hungary to the list in the coming days.

The ministers also confirmed that Israelis with European passports will not be required to isolate upon returning from some countries, including Hong Kong, Germany, Britain, Italy, Lithuania, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark and Austria - all of which are considered green countries.

Israel is considered by the EU as a country at risk - 'red' - and therefore most countries still refuse to accept Israeli tourists into their territory.

Earlier, it was confirmed that Israelis will be allowed to enter four destinations in Greece including the capital Athens, with the number arriving at each destination at 600 per week, as agreed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Kan News reported that the four places Israelis are permitted to travel to are Athens, Crete, Thessaloniki, and Corfu. The Israir and Aegean airlines will operate the majority of the flights, which will be direct.

At the entrance to the four destinations in Greece, tourists will be asked to undergo a coronavirus test, and they will be transferred to isolation until the results are obtained. Once a negative result is obtained, they will be released from isolation.

Israelis may also be required to undergo a coronavirus test before boarding flights in Israel.