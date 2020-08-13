Why did PM abruptly leave cabinet meeting? 'You'll find out later'

'A matter of national importance.' Prime Minister Netanyahu cut short deliberation at Coronavirus Cabinet meeting, returning later.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu cut short a deliberation in the government’s Coronavirus Cabinet Thursday, abruptly leaving the meeting.

When Netanyahu later returned, ministers inquired as to why the prime minister had suddenly left in the middle of the hearing.

Netanyahu replied that he was called away for “a matter of national importance”, adding that “you’ll find out later why I left.”

During his absence, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) filled in for the prime minister.

Prior to Netanyahu’s departure, Construction and Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism), blasted Netanyahu over the limitations on the number of worshippers permitted at synagogues.

“You’re humiliating me,” said Litzman, according to a report by Channel 12.

The Coronavirus Cabinet on Thursday discussed the possibility of imposing a new nationwide lockdown.

Finance Ministry Director-General Keren Terner-Eyal told the cabinet that a lockdown during the last two weeks of August would cost the country 10 billion shekels ($2.94 billion).

Netanyahu told Israel’s coronavirus czar, Ronni Gamzu, to prepare for a possible lockdown.

“I’m really not sure if moderate measures will be able to reduce the infection rate,” said Netanyhau.