Survey: Likud voters prefer elections

Survey conducted among Likud voters finds nearly half want MK Nir Barkat to head the party after Netanyahu.

An internal survey conducted about a week ago by the "Direct Polls" polling institute among 1,631 respondents registered with the Likud party indicates that most Likud members prefer to go to the polls.

Nearly half of respondents (48%) prefer to hold elections now over the current situation, 38% prefer the current situation over elections, and 14% have not yet decided.

Most of the respondents oppose a rotation for prime minister, and regarding Gantz replacing Netanyahu in about a year, 56% opposed, 33% supported and 11% have not yet decided on the issue.

When asked they would support for Likud leadership after the Netanyahu era, 31.8% preferred MK Nir Barkat, followed by 21.5% who prefer MK Gideon Saar.

At a significant gap behind them are Minister Israel Katz (7.8%), Minister Yuli Edelstein (2.1%) and Minister Miri Regev (2.1%).

If there is a second round of elections for Likud leadership in which MKs Nir Barkat and Gideon Saar run head to head, 49.9% of the respondents said they would vote for MK Nir Barkat and 27% for MK Gideon Saar.

The other respondents have not yet decided or preferred another candidate.