HIstory often repeats itself and Joe Biden is no exception

He may talk pro-Israel, but when push came to shove, he was not. Why should we believe that will change? Op-ed.

19th century Zionist philosopher, Max Nordau, was quoted as once telling Jewish leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky that “the Jew learns not by way of reason, but from catastrophes. He won’t buy an umbrella merely because he sees clouds in the sky. He waits until he is drenched and catches pneumonia.”

Did American Jews not learn enough about Joe Biden when he was Vice President to Obama, the most Anti-Israel President in history? Obama stood against Israel – and Biden was by his side.

American cities ruled by Democrats are literally being destroyed – New York City, Chicago. Portland....

Do American Jews need to wait for it to get even worse? We know that History often repeats itself amd the well known paraphrase of Santayana's famous saying is most applicable: Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

On June 22 1982, Joe Biden was a Senator from Delaware and confronted then Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin during his Senate Foreign Relations committee testimony, threatening to cut off aid to Israel.

Begin forcefully responded, “Don’t threaten us with cutting off your aid. It will not work. I am not a Jew with trembling knees. I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history. Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country. We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid.”

During the exchange in ’82, Senator Biden reportedly banged on the table with his fist, and Begin retorted, “This desk is designed for writing, not for fists. Don’t threaten us with slashing aid. Do you think that because the US lends us money it is entitled to impose on us what we must do? We are grateful for the assistance we have received, but we are not to be threatened. I am a proud Jew. Three thousand years of culture are behind me, and you will not frighten me with threats. Take note: we do not want a single soldier of yours to die for us.”

On a visit to Israel in 2010, Biden reported to Obama that there was building going on at Ramat Shlomo in north Jerusalem, although those plans had been finallized way before the building freeze imposed on Israel.

American Jews would be wise to remember the past as they consider what should be a very easy choice when it comes to who is best for the American Jewish community and Israel.

Ronn Torossian is an entrepreneur and author of “For Immediate Release.”