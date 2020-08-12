Congressional candidate Laura Loomer banned from Comcast/Xfinity

Loomer: 'In an incredible turn of events, Comcast/Xfinity just banned my campaign from sending out fundraising emails and text messages.'

Florida Congressional candidate Laura Loomer has been banned from Comcast/Xfinity for allegedly sending "dangerous content", the candidate told Arutz Sheva.

Loomer, who is running to be the Republican nominee for Florida’s 21st Congressional seat, has been banned from using Comcast and Xfinity to disseminate her political messages.

“In an incredible turn of events, Comcast/Xfinity just banned my campaign from sending out fundraising emails and text messages,” Loomer explained in the video address to her supporters.

“Comcast here in Palm Beach County is one of the only internet service providers and sometimes the only one that you have available, and, as the Republican front-runner in my Congressional race, I have now been banned,” she said.

Loomer said Comcast called her political messages “dangerous content” to justify banning her. Big League Politics' Shane Trejo reports she noted Comcast has a long-standing relationship with Rep. Lois Frankel, the incumbent Democrat politician who Loomer wants to unseat, going back to her days as Mayor of West Palm Beach.