Yair Golan establishing new left-wing party

Former deputy Chief of Staff working on new party that will include members of Blue and White, Labor and Meretz.

MK Yair Golan is currently working on the establishment of a new left-wing party under his leadership.

Kan 11 News reporter Yaara Shapira reported on Tuesday that the party is to include members of Blue and White, Labor and Meretz who identify themselves as politically being between the Yesh Atid and the predominantly Arab Joint List parties. Golan said he has also been holding discussions with figures who are outside of politics in order to add more people to the party.

At the beginning of May, it was reported that Golan was considering establishing a political movement that would be a home for the Zionist left. Golan, who serves in the Knesset as part of a collaboration with Meretz, believes he is capable of building a political camp for a party representing center-left voters.

Golan's connection to the leftist camp was first exposed on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2016, when the then-Deputy Chief of Staff gave a speech in which he hinted that he sees in Israel evidence of the same processes that occurred in Europe before the Holocaust.

Golan came under fire for those comments, with bereaved families speaking out against his candidacy for the post of Chief of Staff. Golan ultimately was not appointed to the position.

Despite the uproar, Golan to this day has refused to apologize for his comments.