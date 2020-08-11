

Minister Cohen: We will not vote for a Palestinian state Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen meets with leaders of Sovereignty, Bitchonistim movements to discuss application of sovereignty. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash 90 MK Eli Cohen The co-chairwomen of the Sovereignty Movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, together with the head of the Bitchonistim’, Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi, met with Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen, for a discussion on applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the economy.



Avivi, Katsover and Matar presented the economic benefits of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria to Minister Cohen. “As former Minister of the Economy, Minister Eli Cohen is well aware of the enormous contribution expected to the benefit the Israeli economy from the combination of the application of sovereignty, encouraging aliyah and unity”, said Katsover.



The three leaders thanked the minister for the investments made by his previous ministry, the Economy Ministry, in economic and industrial initiatives in Judea and Samaria.



“The minister was very attentive and noted the importance of the issue of sovereignty to the future of Israel, both in terms of the Zionist-historical vision and the economic aspect”, said Katsover and Matar.



During the meeting, Minister Cohen asked to hear from Avivi on one hand, and from Katsover and Matar on the other, about their respective positions regarding the Trump peace plan. Brig. Gen. Avivi expressed his position supporting the immediate application of sovereignty: “Not independently from the Trump plan. The political envelope that the Americans can provide for us is important to us”, said Avivi, who also emphasized the importance of Israel’s holdings in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley to security.



In contrast, Katsover and Matar expressed their traditional position opposing the Trump plan because of the clauses that the agreement includes agreeing to the principle of establishing a Palestinian Arab state.



Avivi also expressed his opposition to the establishment of such a state, but noted that from a discussion that he had with the Prime Minister, it shows that Netanyahu views the Trump plan as the basis for negotiations. “Netanyahu says that since he agreed to negotiations on the basis of the Obama plan, there is no reason for him not to agree to negotiations on the basis of the Trump plan”, Avivi said.



Minister Cohen reassured the three of them: “Don’t worry, there will not be a vote for a Palestinian state”, he said, promising to continue to act on behalf of the application of sovereignty and to convey the messages arising from the conversation to the Prime Minister.





