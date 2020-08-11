Russia has registered first coronavirus vaccine, Putin claims

Russian President says his country has developed world's first coronavirus vaccine, claims his daughter has already received vaccination.

Russia has developed the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Tuesday.

In a statement carried by the TASS state media agency, Putin said that the vaccine had been registered Tuesday, claiming the new vaccine “works quite efficiently” and forms “stable immunity.”

“This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against a new coronavirus infection has been registered," Putin announced.

“I know that it works quite efficiently, forms a stable immunity and, I repeat, has passed all the necessary checks.”

Putin also claimed that his daughter has already been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

But the Association of Clinical Trials Organizations (ACTO) warned Monday that Russia had moved too fast with the vaccine’s registration, and that further testing is needed.

Phase III trials of the vaccine began only last week.