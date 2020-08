Fuel tank explodes in Volgograd, Russia . The blast took place in the southern district of the city.

At least 13 people were hurt in a large explosion in the city of Volgograd, Russia, on Monday. One person is reportedly in critical condition.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry released a statement saying that the explosion was caused by a propane tank which caught fire at a gas station. The exact cause of the blast is currently unknown.

Attempts to get the fire under control have so far proved unsuccessful.