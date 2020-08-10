Netanyahu calls Supreme Court decision 'Unfortunate'

'My policy is to demolish homes of terrorists and I intend to continue with it,' Netanyahu declares following revoked demolition order.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today called the Supreme Court ruling revoking a demolition order "an unfortunate decision."

"This is an unfortunate decision by the Supreme Court that refused our request to demolish the house of the terrorist who murdered the late IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal, who was an only son of his parents," Netanyahu tweeted.

"I demand a further hearing with an expanded panel of judges. We mustn't give in to terror. My policy as Prime Minister is to demolish terrorist's homes and I intend to continue with it," the Prime Minister added.

Justices Menny Mazuz and George Kara ruled in favor of the appeal cancelling the demolition order, while the third justice on the panel, Yael Vilner, opposed the appeal, saying the demolition order had been signed in accordance with the law.

“The case involves an appeal by the terrorist’s family, his wife, and eight children, including minors, who slept while their father awoke at 4:30 a.m. to the sound of shouting and women crying from the neighbor’s home. He went up to the roof of his apartment on the third floor and picked up a half of a cinder block from there and threw it at the soldiers who were then in the town for an operation, resulting in the death of IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal,” Judge Kara wrote.

“No one else in the family knew or was involved in the terrorist’s actions,” continued Kara.

“Under these circumstances, I do not believe it proper to punish the terrorist’s wife and children by demolishing their home. Justice will come by punishing the terrorist. But there is no justification to punish those who have not sinned for their father’s actions.”