China to sanction 11 Americans in retaliation for US sanctions

Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio among 11 US citizens China says it will sanction in retaliation for US sanctions on Chinese officials in Hong Kong.

The Chinese government will sanction eleven US citizens in retaliation for similar measures taken by the Trump administration last week, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

The 11 US citizens targeted include Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, along with Michael Abramowitz, president of Freedom House.

On Friday, the US announced it will impose sanctions on eleven Chinese officials and their allies in Hong Kong. The officials targeted including Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

The US said it was imposing the sanctions over China’s restrictions on political freedom in Hong Kong.