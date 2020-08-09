Blue and White in talks to form alliance with Labor

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz spoke with Labor chief Amir Peretz on possibility of forming united list if new elections called.

Alternate Prime Minister and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz spoke recently with Economy Minister and Labor party chairman Amir Peretz on the possibility of the two factions running together on a joint ticket, should the current coalition government fall and new elections be called, Channel 13 reported Sunday evening.

According to the report, the Labor party would receive two slots in the top 10 positions of a joint list.

Opposition is expected from within Labor to such an arrangement, including from MK Merav Michaeli, who opposed Labor’s support for Blue and White as part of the unity government.

Polls currently show Labor failing to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold, while Blue and White is projected to win anywhere from eight to eleven seats.

Channel 12 reported that in the event new elections are called, Yamina party chairman Naftali Bennett will likely declare his candidacy for the premiership, challenging Prime Minister Netanyahu.