Netanyahu, Gantz clash during stormy Coronavirus Cabinet meeting

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Netanyahu trade insults during meeting of the government's Coronavirus Cabinet.

The Israeli government’s Coronavirus Cabinet met Sunday afternoon, in a meeting which turned tense as Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz traded insults.

The stormy Coronavirus Cabinet meeting was convened as the Likud and the Blue and White party remain deadlocked over the state budget, with the Likud calling for the passage of a less comprehensive, single-year spending plan, while Blue and White is demanding the Likud honor the coalition agreement which calls for a two-year budget to be passed.

During the meeting Sunday, Gantz excoriated Netanyahu, accusing him of misleading Blue and White when he agreed to pass a two-year budget.

“From day one you didn’t intend to honor the agreement on the biannual budget,” Gantz shouted.

Netanyahu responded sarcastically to Gantz’s shouting, saying, “Can someone turn up the volume, we can’t hear you.”

Earlier, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) blasted Gantz’s refusal to allow the government to hold its weekly cabinet meeting due to the ongoing debate over the budget.