Yisrael Katz: Blue and White has crossed a red line

Finance Minister accuses Blue and White party of causing harm to Israeli public by canceling Sunday's Cabinet meeting.

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz accused the Blue and White party of crossing a 'red line' following the cancellation of Sunday's weekly Cabinet meeting.

"A red line has been crossed. Blue and White are slipping from having a political debate to causing severe harm to the general public." Katz told Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) Sunday morning.

Katz said that the Cabinet was set to vote today on an additional financial aid package for Israeli citizens affected by the coronavirus crisis.

"The announcement that the aid plan is not being formulated is false. Blue and White representatives appeared on the committee to formulate the plan and approved its bringing it to the government," the finance minister claimed.

Katz also reacted sharply to the recordings in which Benny Gantz was heard saying to activists: "I do not cause division to control and I do not incite hatred against anyone to strengthen my base. Tell yourselves who is behaving differently."

"Benny Gantz is already in the middle of the election campaign," Katz said.

"Ganz is hurting the most needy people. This is beneath him, but it is what he is doing this morning," the finance minister added.