Joint List chairman meets Abbas in Ramallah

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas met on Friday at his headquarters in Ramallah with a delegation from the Hadash party led by MK Ayman Odeh, who heads the predominantly Arab Joint List party.

The PA’s official news agency Wafa reported that Abbas updated the Hadash delegation on recent developments in the PA and on the leadership's efforts to protect Palestinian rights and thwart the implementation of “Israeli annexation plans”, which he said will eliminate the entire diplomatic process if implemented.

Abbas stressed his opposition to the dictates that seek to infringe on the rights of the Palestinian people and his adherence to international legitimacy as a basis for establishing peace and security.

According to the report, members of the Hadash delegation praised Abbas’ aggressive and historic stance against the US Deal of the Century and to annexation, saying that his firm stance was what convinced the vast majority of states to support the Palestinian position.