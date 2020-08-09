Gantz: I do not regret for a second entering the government

Blue and White chairman does not intend to fold on the budget: "I do not want elections - but I do not intend to back down."

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz made clear in an interview on Channel 12 News on Saturday night that he would not agree to a compromise on the budget, even if the price is another election.

"In order to stabilize the government, a plan is needed for the years 2020-2021. No holiday budget and no budget for a weekend, a budget for an entire year. This is what we understand. By the way, all the best economists say the same thing and that is why we insist on it. I will not back down," Gantz said.

Gantz claimed that he was not interested in elections, but speculated that perhaps Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the chairman of the opposition, Yair Lapid, actually want another election campaign. "I do not see Yair Lapid as the next Prime Minister of the State of Israel," he said.

The Blue and White chairman stated that does not regret joining the unity government. “I do not regret it for one second. There was a crisis, it was impossible to remain indifferent to this situation. It is far from endearing, but it is necessary."

"Netanyahu has very, very big personal and legal challenges," Gantz continued. "I guess he has personal and political considerations and that is why he wants elections. It is inconceivable that someone who cares about the state and sees what is happening here will come to the conclusion that elections are what suits it."