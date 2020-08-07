The miss of the century: Sovereignty is receding

It seems that Netanyahu has already decided that he is not interested in annexation.

Jay Shapiro expresses pessimism about the possibility that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and thinks that this is the miss of the century.

In his opinion, Netanyahu could have received the green light from the US administration to apply sovereignty or at least tacit consent, but he chose to make noise on the issue in order to find justifiable reasons not to implement the move.

Shapiro argues that Netanyahu is blaming the US administration, even though it is clear that he himself is not interested in promoting the sovereignty move, just as he did not promote other moves that were important to the public who voted for him.