Warning sirens were sounded in a number of towns in the Western Galilee in northern Israel Friday morning.

The sirens were heard in the town of Mattat on the border with Lebanon, Kibbutz Sasa, moshav Tzuriel, Abirim, Tzivon, Fassuta, Peki’in, Netua, Hurfeish, and Elkosh.

Residents have reported air activity in the area.

The Israeli military said that the siren was a false alarm, which was sounded mistakenly to warn of an intrusion into Israeli air space of a drone aircraft.