Suspected kidnapping attempt in Samaria

PA Arabs force young Jewish woman into car at Revava Junction and drive off, after which she jumps from the car to save herself.

A young Jewish woman hitchhiking at the Revava Junction in Samaria was today forced into a Palestinian Arab car, which then drove off.

Around 11 am, a red Mazda with PA license plates stopped near the youth, a resident of Kedumim.

At first, the car passed her without stopping, but then it turned around and stopped near the bus station at which she was standing. She was forced into the car by the Arabs traveling in the car, which began driving away.

The youth immediately called her sister and told her what was happening. During the drive, on the road between the communities of Yakir and Emmanuel, she jumped from the car, saving herself.

Another car picked her up and, from there, traveled immediately to the police station in Karnei Shomron. At this time, the youth is with her sister at the police station, reporting the incident.