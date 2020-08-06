Corona patient leaves hospital after 99 days

Stay at J'lem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center believed to be the longest anywhere in the world for a hospitalized coronavirus patient.

74-year old Marina Chivatova was released this week from Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center after having spent no less than 99 days in the hospital’s Corona Unit.

This is believed to be the longest stay anywhere in the world for a hospitalized Corona patient.

In recent weeks, Marina’s condition had stabilized and the medical teams determined that she was in good condition and ready for release.

Dr. Ramzi Kourd, Director of the Corona Unit at Shaare Zedek said, “We’re thrilled to see how Marina has recovered and is being released. Over the course of this lengthy stay she and her family have become integral parts of the Unit and we’re happy to see her returning home.”

Marina celebrated her 74th birthday in the Corona Unit and the staff made every effort to help her enjoy the day despite the obvious challenges in isolation.