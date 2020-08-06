Gantz to haredim: Draft Law in exchange for preventing elections

Report: Gantz spoke to haredi leaders and indicated he would support the Draft Law if they pressure Netanyahu not to go to election.

Blue and white chairman Benny Gantz has recently begun holding meetings with senior members of the haredi parties in which he proposed an agreement on the Draft Law in the outline agreed upon by the haredim, in exchange for them pressuring Netanyahu not to deteriorate the political situation and lead to elections, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, Gantz was prepared to pass the Draft Law in the outline that the haredim wanted, so that the draft quotas would be set by the government and not in the Knesset.

In addition, Gantz agreed to amend the law so that if the haredim do not meet the draft quotas that will be set, the law will not expire but will return to the Knesset.

In return, Gantz is asking the leaders of Shas and United Torah Judaism to put pressure on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to refrain from elections.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid responded to the report, saying, "A liquidation sale. Benny Gantz promotes the haredi Draft Law and tells the haredim, 'If you want your Draft Law, prevent elections.' In other words: 'I don't care about anything anymore, just leave me as the Alternate Prime Minister.’ I am ashamed in the name of the IDF.”

The chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, Avigdor Liberman, added, "During the election, we said that Gantz and Netanyahu would give Israel to the haredim. This is another example of the surrender of Likud and Blue and White to the demands of the haredi parties and the abandonment of the public who serve in the army, in the reserves, work and pay taxes."