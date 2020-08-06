Thousands of Hasidim attend wedding in violation of guidelines

Thousands of Belz Hasidim attend Rebbe's grandson's wedding, without social distancing and with only some wearing masks.

Thousands of Belz Hasidim participated on Wednesday evening in the wedding of the Belzer Rebbe’s grandson, which was being held in a closed hall in Jerusalem, in violation of the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Although the police were in the area, they refrained from intervening in the incident. Many of the participants did not enter the wedding through the main entrance, but rather through side entrances.

Participants were instructed not to bring into the hall in which the event was held any device that could document the goings on inside, and an official order was given to arrive with masks.

However, the chuppah ceremony was held in the courtyard of the synagogue and there is documentation from it.

The synagogue is located in the center of a neighborhood that was under lockdown and considered a “red zone” due to the large number of cases of coronavirus in it.

Belz Hasidim explained that in the Rebbe's opinion, the restrictions could cause greater mental damage than the health damage that the virus brings with it.

The Israel Police said, "The police held preliminary meetings with the organizers of the wedding in order to prevent a violation of the regulations. Tonight, after the regulations were violated, fines were handed down at the scene, including four fines of 5,000 shekels for the organizers. In addition, the police opened an investigation for licensing offenses."