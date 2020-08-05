Following blast at Beirut port, assessment that Hezbollah will be unable to carry out attack increases, but IDF remains alert.

Israel estimates that the likelihood that Hezbollah will carry out its threats to harm Israel has dropped significantly following the explosion at the port in Beirut, Kan News reported.

It is estimated that Hezbollah's efforts will be directed at internal affairs within Lebanon, and the risk of a confrontation with Israel is considered too high after the disaster.

Nevertheless, Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi decided to maintain alertness at the highest level on the northern border, but it seems that if there are no significant violations of order at the border, within a few days the level of alertness will decrease.

Earlier, Kan News reported that Israel is in advanced discussions to send advanced medical equipment to Lebanon following the massive deadly explosion which shook the city of Beirut yesterday.

According to the report, the contacts between Israel and the Lebanese government are being moderated through the United Nations.

According to a source in UNIFIL, the Lebanese government has received Israel's offer but has yet to make an official response.