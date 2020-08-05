The West bears guilt in the Chinese demographic genocide

300 million Chinese women who implanted modified intrauterine devices which are immovable without surgery, over 100 million sterilizations and 300 million abortions. And these are just a few of the numbers.

The most recent data (2017) shows that 18.3 percent of Chinese women between 15 and 49 years of age have been permanently sterilized and that 34.1 percent have an implant. By comparison, in Hong Kong, where there are no limits to pregnancy, only 3.5 percent of women between the ages of 15 and 49 have been sterilized. These implants are generally only effective for ten years, but in China are designed to remain without an expiration date. Women are subjected to periodic radiographs to ensure that the device is still in use. From 1980 to 2014, 324 million Chinese women were equipped with modified implants.

In 2015, the last (official) year of the one-child policy, approximately 5 percent (800,000) of Chinese infants were third-generation children born in violation of family planning policies and whose parents suffered fines. Well over 300 million abortions took place in China during the one-child policy.

Beijing bans abortion after six months of pregnancy, but officials have often forced women into late abortions. A former family planning officer, Cato says, performed 1,500 forced abortions, about a third of which were late. Female infanticide and selective abortion of girls are estimated to have caused 50 million "missing" Chinese women. Of the approximately 90 million women of reproductive age with a previous birth, half are over 40 years old. They cannot have two children.

China has experienced an abortion rate of 28 per thousand people between the ages of 15 and 49. It is more than double the 12 per thousand abortion rate in the United States. In 2016 there were over 9 million abortions in the Asian country. This figure shows no significant decline from the 2015 and 2014 figures, when the one-child policy was still in place.

Cato tells of a Dutch mathematician, Geert Jan Olsder, and a Chinese colleague, Song Jian, who met in a pub in Helsinki in 1978. Olsder submitted the "Limits to Growth" report drawn up by the Club of Rome.

The "Limits to Growth" report advocated the idea that "systems analysis" or mathematical procedures, could be used to calculate the sustainable size of a country's population. In 1978, Jian calculated that China's "ideal" population was about 700 million people, 300 million less than the population at the time. Harvard University anthropologist Susan Greenhalgh's book, “Just One Child," tells how Jian convinced the Chinese Communist Party to adopt the one-child policy.

Western Malthusians, not Chinese Maoists, persuaded the Chinese regime to inflict this experiment, unprecedented in human history, on its population.