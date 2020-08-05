Radical cleric: Al-Aqsa will return to Muslims

Sheikh Raed Salah says that the renewal of prayer in Turkey's Hagia Sophia is a sign that Al-Aqsa will return to the Muslims.

Sheikh Raed Salah, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, said on Tuesday that despite the painful situation of the Islamic nation, he is convinced that it will soon rise, stand on its feet and shout: "We respond to the call of the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

In a videotaped message on the occasion of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, Sheikh Salah said that the Al-Aqsa Mosque sends calls for help to the Islamic Nation. "When will the shouts of praise to Allah for patience (in the fight) become the shouts of praise to Allah for the victory that heralds the departure of the occupation?" Salah asked.

Sheikh Salah added that, despite the difficult situation, there are also positive signs, chief among them the return of sovereignty over the Hagia Sophia mosque in Turkey, which means that Muslim sovereignty over the Al-Aqsa Mosque will also return.

Salah has been arrested by Israel several times in the past on charges of incitement. The radical cleric served a nine-month jail sentence after being convicted of encouraging violent attacks and inciting racism in a 2007 sermon.

He has in the past labeled Israeli leaders “terrorists” and “enemies of Allah” in a speech to Muslims in Be’er Sheva, and was also jailed for five months in 2010 for spitting at an Israeli police officer.

The Israeli government outlawed the northern branch of the Islamic Movement, which Salah heads, in November of 2015.