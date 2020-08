7 people die from COVID-19 Tuesday, 752 patients are hospitalized and 342 patients are in serious condition.

Seven Israelis died from the coronavirus Tuesday, raising the death toll from the disease to 559.

752 patients are hospitalized. 342 patients are in serious condition, 99 of whom are on ventilators. 146 patients are in moderate condition.

75,825 patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. 49,829 patients have recovered from the disease, while 25,435 cases remain active.