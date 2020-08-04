Watch: Trump clashes with HBO reporter over Covid-19 death numbers

US President, interviewer Jonathon Swan argue over how to look at coronavirus fatality statistics in viral interview.

US President Donald Trump and Axios interviewer Jonathan Swan argued over coronavirus statistics during an interview on HBO Tuesday.

During the interview, Trump pulled out a set of papers and cited them to say that the US is doing relatively well in preventing deaths from the coronavirus.

According to the President, US coronavirus statistics are "lower in numerous categories, lower than the world," an assertion which appeared to confuse Swan, who asked "what does that mean?"

Upon being handed the graphs by Trump, Swan said: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”

"You can't do that," Trump asserted, reiterating that it is necessary to "go by the cases."