Report: Nearly half a million Israelis quarantined in July

Nearly half a million Israelis quarantined during July, including 100,000 who did so of their own volition, new report shows.

Nearly half a million Israelis were forced to quarantine during July, a report shown to Ynet said.

The 415,767 Israelis were required to quarantine due to exposure or possible exposure to a coronavirus patient.

However, the report also showed a gap between the number of people required to quarantine due to epidemiological investigations and the number required to quarantine due to Shabak (Israel Security Agency) cellphone tracking: While 246,000 Israelis were required to quarantine due to cellphone tracking, just 67,000 were required to quarantine due to epidemiological investigations.

In addition, 100,000 Israelis went into quarantine of their own volition, without being ordered to do so. Nearly 50,000 Israelis were released from quarantine after they appealed the initial orders.

Ynet also noted that the Health Ministry's call centers were no longer operating as efficiently, quoting the report's explanation that there was "a drop in the percentage of calls answered by the Home Front Command call center, due to the changing of the troops and the necessity of training new soldiers."

Other issues noted in the report included tracking the phone number used to order the coronavirus test, instead of the patient's own number, "These people were released from quarantine," the report said, noting that in other cases, the wrong phone number was tracked.