Hospital worker contracts coronavirus - and leaves the country for Ukraine

Employee at large hospital in central Israel breaks quarantine to fly to Ukraine - after testing positive for coronavirus.

A hospital employee in the center of the country who had contracted the coronavirus and was receiving home care decided to break quarantine directives and take a trip to Ukraine via Turkey yesterday (Sunday), according to a Channel 12 report.

The story came out when a clinic secretary called the man's home in Bat Yam to ask how he was feeling as part of routine patient monitoring.

The secretary was shocked to learn from the employee's wife that he was out of the country, on a flight to Ukraine.

At the time he left Israel, the man suffered from symptoms of coronavirus but did not tell anyone of his intention to leave the country, Israel Hayom added.

Upon returning to Israel, the man is expected to be fined NIS 5,000 and may be prosecuted for knowingly spreading a disease for which the maximum penalty is three years' in jail.

Meanwhile, Israel's embassy in Ukraine, as well as Israeli and Ukrainian authorities, and Turkish Airlines, are involved in the matter.