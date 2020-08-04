Likud minister: We will form an alternative government without Blue and White

Minister Ofir Akunis: If Blue and White thwarts the passing of the budget, an alternative government will be formed.

Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) on Monday issued a threat to the Blue and White party amid the disagreement over the budget.

"We will not pass a one-year budget, everyone will know who deteriorated Israel into a fourth election, the blame will fall entirely on Gantz," Akunis said in an interview with Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio).

Akunis, who stressed that the Likud would not cave on the budget, also hinted that the Likud has a contingency plan.

"If Blue and White thwarts the budget, we will not go to elections, but will form an alternative government in the current Knesset with 61 members."

Regarding the “Overrule Clause” bill, Akunis said he does not intend to oppose it. "If freedom of voting is permitted, I will vote in favor. If not, I will not oppose the move."