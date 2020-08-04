PA: Netanyahu inciting against '1948 Arabs'

Netanyahu's criticism of MK Ayman Odeh, who attended a Hamas conference, presented by PA as incitement against Israeli Arabs.

The Palestinian Authority’s official news agency Wafa on Monday published its periodic report dealing with expressions of "incitement and racism" in the Israeli media for the week between July 27 and August 1.

The report includes 162 expressions of incitement and racism, including a Facebook post by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu from August 2 which the PA deemed to be racist and inciting.

Netanyahu wrote, "This is Ayman Odeh, chairman of the Joint List who supports terrorists and attended a Hamas conference last month, participating in the left-wing demonstration in Jerusalem yesterday. The media mobilizes itself for the left-wing demonstrations that break new records of violence and incitement against the Prime Minister.”

These remarks by Netanyahu were presented by the PA’s official news agency as incitement against Israeli Arabs, to whom Wafa referred as “the Arabs of 1948”.