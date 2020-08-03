World's heaviest aircraft lands in Israel for first time

Plane brought United States Army trucks to Israel that will be used by Iron Dome systems purchased by US military.

The world's heaviest cargo plane, the Antonov An-225, this evening landed at Ben Gurion Airport, for the first time since it was built in the 1980's.

The plane will bring Oshkosh trucks from the United States to Israel and will service Iron Dome systems purchased by the U.S. military.

In August 2019, the Defense Ministry and the U.S. Department of Defense signed an agreement to sell two Iron Dome batteries to the U.S. Army.

צילום: יששכר רואס המטוס הכבד בעולם נוחת לראשונה בישראל

The Iron Dome system, developed under the leadership of the "Chaoma" Director at the Weapons Development and Technological Infrastructure Research Administration, will be used by the Defense Ministry and the main contractor, the Rafael Company, to protect the deployed forces of the U.S. military from a wide range of ballistic and airborne threats.

Bringing the Antonov plane to Israel also involves the unit in charge of international transportation in the Defense Ministry's Procurement Administration.